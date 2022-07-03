Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JREIF stock remained flat at $$4,420.25 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,950.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,373.01. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $4,420.00 and a twelve month high of $4,900.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment (Get Rating)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

