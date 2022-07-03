Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $58.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRC. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

KRC opened at $53.88 on Thursday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

