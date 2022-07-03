Jefferies Financial Group Trims Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price to $24.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 19.78%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

