Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Joint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $232.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.35. Joint has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at $31,534,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint in the first quarter worth $222,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

