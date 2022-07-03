JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.70) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SHA opened at €5.41 ($5.75) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.12.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.