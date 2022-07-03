JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $284.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $298.10.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.62. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,029 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

