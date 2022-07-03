JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers RS Group (LON:RS1) Price Target to GBX 1,200

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($16.56) to GBX 1,200 ($14.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RS1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($18.10) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.42) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

RS1 stock opened at GBX 866 ($10.62) on Wednesday. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,060 ($13.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of £4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.94), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($107,924.23). Also, insider Alex Baldock purchased 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 840 ($10.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,807.60 ($23,073.98).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

