JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $334.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 67,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 25,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

