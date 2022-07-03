JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.04) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.55) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 838.40 ($10.29) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 763.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 682.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £26.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.