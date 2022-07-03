Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Karooooo stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Karooooo worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

KARO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486. Karooooo has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The company has a market cap of $460.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). Karooooo had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

