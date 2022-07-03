Kemacoin (KEMA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $9,414.26 and $4.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00140830 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00010394 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000867 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.