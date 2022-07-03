KeyCorp Begins Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AppLovin from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $34.98 on Thursday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

