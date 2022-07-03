Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.
OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $336.60. 6,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average of $464.50. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $327.80 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32.
Keyence Company Profile
