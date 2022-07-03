Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in June

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the May 31st total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KYCCF traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $336.60. 6,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day moving average of $464.50. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $327.80 and a fifty-two week high of $711.32.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

