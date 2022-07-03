KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.86.

KKR stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

