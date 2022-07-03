KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KONE Oyj stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KONE Oyj will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNYJY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($59.57) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($80.85) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

