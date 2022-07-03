Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 29th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

NYSE KFY opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $51.08 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,876.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.