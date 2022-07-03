KUN (KUN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $171.00

KUN (KUN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. KUN has a market cap of $9,870.74 and approximately $171.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KUN has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be bought for $4.94 or 0.00025582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00165713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00706995 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00084285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016267 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

