Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Lam Research worth $78,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $642.68.

Lam Research stock opened at $394.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $386.51 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.