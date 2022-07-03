Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $131.23 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

