Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,317 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,317 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 182,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDN opened at $25.01 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

