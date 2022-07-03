Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,534,890,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after buying an additional 1,146,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,017,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,194,000 after purchasing an additional 949,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,906,299,000 after acquiring an additional 885,939 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of TXN opened at $148.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.13 and a 200 day moving average of $173.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.02 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

