Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 178,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,936,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $174.20 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.24.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

