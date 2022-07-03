Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,063 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

