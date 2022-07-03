Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $205.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

