Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.49 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.15.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.18 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.