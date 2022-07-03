Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBML. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of IBML stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58.

