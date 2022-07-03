Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.43 and a 200 day moving average of $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

