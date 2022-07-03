Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $262,895,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $548.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $570.12. The company has a market cap of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

