Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Legrand from €96.00 ($102.13) to €103.00 ($109.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €94.00 ($100.00) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Legrand from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:LGRDY opened at $14.68 on Friday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

