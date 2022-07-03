Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LLESY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881. Lendlease Group has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.
Lendlease Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
