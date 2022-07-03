Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LLESY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
Lendlease Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
