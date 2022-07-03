Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Short Interest Up 41.4% in June

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LHC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 25,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,937. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Get Leo Holdings Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leo Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.