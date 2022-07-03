Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires 8,470 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Hecla Mining comprises 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.06% of Hecla Mining worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

NYSE HL opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

