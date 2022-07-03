Lesa Sroufe & Co Grows Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 191,705 shares during the quarter. Daktronics accounts for 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.82% of Daktronics worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 220,719 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAKT. TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.29 and a beta of 0.68. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

