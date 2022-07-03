Lesa Sroufe & Co Has $1.43 Million Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned about 0.05% of Enel Chile worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 130,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Enel Chile by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,056,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,184 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the period.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

