Lesa Sroufe & Co Increases Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,586 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co owned approximately 0.09% of Frontline worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frontline by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

FRO opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. Frontline Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

