Lesa Sroufe & Co Sells 75 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

NYSE:BA opened at $139.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.28. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

