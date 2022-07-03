Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $132.78 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00005344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00026773 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00014513 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

