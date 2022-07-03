Litecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $50.52 or 0.00262183 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.57 billion and $392.81 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00030780 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000973 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,634,081 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

