Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of LOB opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

