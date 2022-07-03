LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.88 on Thursday. LiveOne has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LiveOne will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in LiveOne in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveOne in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

About LiveOne (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.