Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Down 41.4% in June

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LONCF stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

