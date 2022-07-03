Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 73.01 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £116.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67.

Get Lords Group Trading alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 328,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £240,132.04 ($294,604.39).

Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.