Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. Lords Group Trading has a 1-year low of GBX 73.01 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.82). The stock has a market cap of £116.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2,466.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.
Lords Group Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Heating and Plumbing. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.
See Also
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.