Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSHIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucero Energy in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lucero Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Lucero Energy stock remained flat at $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.58. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of 0.18 and a 1-year high of 0.78.

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

