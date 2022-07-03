Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Acquired by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,196.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

