Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Short Interest Update

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the May 31st total of 437,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYRA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Nbvm Gp, Llc purchased 2,369,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $9,999,994.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,855,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,969.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson purchased 118,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $499,998.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,998.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,732,944 shares of company stock worth $11,538,665 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 84.9% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 119,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.39. 50,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,384. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. Lyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.