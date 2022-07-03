Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

