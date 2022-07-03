Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 1,241 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 52.20% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 65,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000.

NYSEARCA:QQQM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 821,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.87. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $110.78 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

