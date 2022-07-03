Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 89,259 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,259 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $39.48. 1,104,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,985. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

