Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 116 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 573.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,898,000 after purchasing an additional 214,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.60. 793,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,804. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.62 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

